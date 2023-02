EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is now looking for certified officers to join the department.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Police Department

Officials confirmed that certified officers, who are transferring from other law enforcement agencies, will have the chance to earn an annual salary between $39,635 to $50,898. For more information, be sure to call 870-881-4800.