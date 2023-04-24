EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is currently investigating numerous overdose incidents involving THC vape pens, also referred to as dab pens. Authorities uncovered that a number of THC vape pens were laced with other illegal controlled substances such as fentanyl, ecstasy, and amphetamines.

When the substances previously listed are ingested, even in small doses, they can cause respiratory distress, unconsciousness, or death. The dab pens were allegedly purchased in El Dorado, and investigators claim that similar incidents are happening around the country.

El Dorado authorities advise people to be aware and refrain from purchasing, acquiring, or ingesting any dab pens that are not distributed by someone or an establishment that is licensed.

Anyone with questions regarding the THC vape pens should call the El Dorado Police Department-Narcotics Division at (870) 881-4800.