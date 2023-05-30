EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting on June 5, 2023, the El Dorado Police Department in collaboration with the Union County District Judge Jack Barker will be implementing a Warrant Relief Initiative.

The initiative will allow people with warrants for traffic citations and unpaid fines to go to the El Dorado Police Department and make contact with Warrant Officer Jordan Halfacre. Officer Halfacre will then clear the warrant and issue a new court date, and the citizen will be free to leave.

The Warrant Relief Initiative will be in place for 90 days and conclude on August 28, 2023. Only those who take initiative and come to the police department will be able to take advantage of this opportunity. Any other contact with these citizens will result in the current warrant being served and standard procedures being followed.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact El Dorado Police Department Warrant Officer Jordan Halfacre at (870) 881-4831 or (870) 881-4800.