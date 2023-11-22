El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department assisted in the investigation of a man accused of the sexual exploitation of a child. The EPD along with Little Rock and New York investigators caught Michael Meyers, 62, of New York in the act using an online communication app to receive sexually explicit pictures from a minor child.

Southern District of New York | School Occupational Therapist Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Child And Receipt And Distribution Of Child Pornography | United States Department of Justice

A review of Meyers’s phone revealed the existence of communications between Meyers and a 16-year-old minor on the online application Discord. In connection with these communications, the victim sent Meyers several sexually explicit photos at Meyers’s request. Records received by law enforcement indicate that Meyers was employed as an occupational therapist at a school in Oceanside, New York, from September 1, 1998.

This situation is still being investigated by the FBI. We will keep you updated as this story unfolds.

Moving on to codes that are being enforced by the EPD:

Law enforcement will be on the lookout for drivers violating certain policies that are in place. Arkansas law prohibits the use of cell phones in school and construction zones. J.W. Misenheimer made a trip to the EPD to learn more about these policies.

Arkansas Codes 27-51-1605 and 27-51-1606 can be viewed here.