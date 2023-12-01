EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning on December 1, 2023, the City of El Dorado, Ark.’s Street Department will be working on street overlaying in the areas of West Oak, Milling, Holloway, and Crape Myrtle. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the areas if possible and to be aware of detours.

Officials also announced that the department will begin the process of overlaying on Parnell Road starting December 4, 2023. The work will continue on West Oak from College Avenue to Holloway.

For more information, be sure to call 870-881-4877.