EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to El Dorado News-Times, a trial date has been set for 25-year-old Jardayqueas Kesee of El Dorado, who is facing charges including first-degree murder and committing a terroristic act. Kesee will appear in court on February 22, 2024.

Most recently the suspect was scheduled to go to trial the week of December 4, 2023, but the trial was postponed in early November.

Pre-trial hearings are now scheduled for February 6th. On the morning of August 6, 2022, El Dorado Police officers discovered Nathan Rainey, Jr. shot to death in his residence. Kesee is accused of murdering Rainey.

According to court records, authorities were dispatched to a residence after receiving a call about an unresponsive male. Rainey was found by officers inside his apartment.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. In addition, a gunshot wound was located in his abdomen.

Officers gathered evidence at the scene such as a bullet hole in the glass above the door of the apartment and shell casings outside the door and on the sidewalk. A resident of the apartment complex later provided investigators with a 9mm handgun after information was obtained about the location of the gun used by the suspect.

According to reports, Kesee turned himself in at the El Dorado Police Station while the crime scene was still being assessed and spoke with investigators. Kesee allegedly explained to officers that there was a group of people drinking, including Rainey, near the apartment when Rainey became angry and started yelling.

Kesee continued by saying that Rainey pulled out a gun and pointed it at him several times before walking back to his apartment.

Kesee claimed that he followed Rainey but did not enter his apartment. He said that Rainey pointed a firearm at him again from the top of the apartment steps.

In an interview with investigators, Kesee said he fired his gun twice through the front of Rainey’s apartment then left the weapon with another resident.