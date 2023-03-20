EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 18, 2023, reports confirmed that 30-year-old Christian Taylor Evans of El Dorado, Ark. was sentenced to serve 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to five counts of Sexual Indecency with a Minor on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

According to reports, Evans pleaded guilty due to a deal offered by the 13th Circuit Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. After the deal was made between officials and Evans, he was not charged with sexual assault and failing to report an address change as a sex offender.

In December 2021, deputies of the Union County Sheriff’s Department were called to a residence in the Parkers Chapel area due to a male subject exposing himself to a child. As a result of the dispatch, Evans was placed under arrest.