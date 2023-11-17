EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police responded to a crash on Highway 15 in El Dorado, Ark. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. According to the Camden News, 80-year-old Herman C. Minchew was pronounced deceased.

Reports confirmed that Minchew was heading north in a 1999 Chevy Suburban as a 1998 model Peterbilt 18-wheeler was hauling gravel on the opposite lane. Minchew then crossed the center line and struck the 18-wheeler head on.

The crash took place approximately 4.5 miles south of Parkers Chapel High School.