Huttig, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In crime news, a Union County man is dead following an overnight shooting in Huttig. We don’t know much at this time, but here’s the information we were told by local law enforcement:

The shooting happened last night in Huttig. The Arkansas State Police are investigating. The victim’s name has not been released and 73-year-old William Telano was arrested and charged with Capital Murder. No word on his first appearance…

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.