El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 23, 2023, the Camden Police Department responded to the Ouachita County Medical Center in reference to a sexual assault. According to officers, the victim told police that 29-year-old Chance Rogers drove to her home, where she lives with her young child, attacking and choking her in a bedroom before violently sexually assaulting her.

Allegedly after the assault, she escaped the bedroom and hid in her car. According to reports, Rogers continued to harass her by ripping the handle off her vehicle and trying to puncture her tires. According to police, Rogers then allegedly brought her daughter out of the house to force her to exit the vehicle.

When the victim followed them inside the house, Rogers allegedly assaulted her by punching her repeatedly in the stomach and genital area. Reports say that the victim punched Rogers in the face and scratched his neck in self-defense. After Rogers left her home, the woman reportedly went to a local hospital.

According to the police, the victim received multiple bruises on her body.

Rogers was charged with Rape, Kidnapping, First-Degree Criminal Mischief, Interference with Emergency Communications, Third-Degree Domestic Battery, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. Rogers was released on a $100,000 bond on January 23, 2023.