EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2023, El Dorado Police were called due to a male victim being struck by a Ford F-150. Upon arrival, police were advised by the victim and a witness that a truck hit the victim, and the victim was seen chasing the truck on foot.

According to Camden News, a witness informed police that the truck actually belonged to the victim. Prior to the incident, the victim was seen leaving his vehicle and entering a gas station. While the victim was inside the gas station, the suspect was seen entering the victim’s vehicle and the victim began chasing his vehicle.

During the incident, the suspect allegedly struck the victim with the vehicle and fled the scene. Other officers of the El Dorado Police Department saw the vehicle approaching Liberty Street from College Avenue and authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, a vehicle pursuit took place.

During the vehicle pursuit, the F-150 turned on Mount Holly Road, crossed Highway 335, and nearly struck another vehicle. Officers found the F-150 a short time later and noticed that the vehicle was wrecked and engulfed in flames.

The El Dorado Fire Department responded to the fire and officials were asked to back away from the scene due to a possible explosion. According to reports, the F-150 eventually exploded.

Authorities found the deceased suspect inside the vehicle. The suspect was eventually identified as 33-year-old Shawn D. Samuels of El Dorado, Ark.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Little Rock, Ark. where reports mentioned that he suffered with two broken legs, a torn ligament, and other injuries.