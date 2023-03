EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 21, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that the Barton Junior High School Advanced String Orchestra earned a first-division superior rating on stage and a first-division superior rating in sight reading at the Region III Concert Assessment in Magnolia on March 15, 2023.

According to officials, the group is now an Arkansas Sweepstakes Orchestra, which is the highest honor given to a junior high program.