El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Our meteorologists say that it’s going to be a cold one this winter, and there are many neighbors who will be in need of warmth. The Union County Public Library System is hosting a Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive until the 30th. You can help by donating new and gently used sweaters for your neighbors in need.

*Barton Library is located at 200 East 5th in El Dorado, Arkansas. There you can find Mr. Rogers’ donate box. Donations will be distributed by the Salvation Army. This segment is sponsored by the El Dorado Insider. The Insider now has a brand-new edition that you can pick at the Chamber of Commerce or the Arkansas Welcome Center.