El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s segment sponsored by the El Dorado Insider, we take a look at a restaurant that is introducing new flavor to its menu with a new chef at the helm.

Next Monday will mark the beginning of a new year in El Dorado, and Mad House 101 is ramping up its menu with new delicious mouth-watering cuisines designed to absolutely satisfy your cravings. With these new dishes comes a new experienced chef who has joined the Mad House team. Her name is Socorro Gill, and together with Mad House 101 they are starting the year off with a bang.

Their new options will include Ahi tuna, Parmesan encrusted chicken, beef tournedos topped with a lump of crab meat and a hollandaise sauce, and much more.

Known for its steak and seafood, Mad House 101 also brings in live entertainment and has a stellar bar with endless drink options.

