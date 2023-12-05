El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Holidays are here and if you’re looking for the perfect gift for someone special look no further than right here in El Dorado. The El Dorado Insider is a free magazine, and its annual gift guide can be a great resource to find the perfect present. Today, we head inside the pages to The Pottery House to find out how to turn your art into a cherished gift.

From the El dorado Insider Holiday Gift Guide, we discover that personalized holiday keepsakes allow us to capture a time that is quickly fleeting in our lives. From creations designed with precious hand or footprints to works created by blooming artists, the pottery house can help you craft a holiday masterpiece to love.

The Pottery House is a great place to host private functions, such as birthday parties or after hour events. And whether you are creating keepsakes to give as gifts this holiday season or having a night out making memories with family and friends, the Pottery House is the perfect place for it all.

Finally, located inside Main Street Antiques & More, the Pottery House is a great place to keep your kid’s attention while you shop for gifts throughout the two-story store.

*This segment is sponsored by the El Dorado Insider. The Insider can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce or the Arkansas Welcome Center.