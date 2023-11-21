El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —

El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE has been partnering with the El Dorado Insider to show you some of the best kept secrets in South Arkansas!

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE 2023

The magazine comes out quarterly, and the community in El Dorado always looks forward to the Holiday Edition. Now it’s time to meet a few vendors featured in this year’s Holiday Gift Guide. Let’s head over to Especially For You and then make a trip to Shelly’s Shoes, Etc.! During this segment, you can also learn how to take part in “Twelve Days to Monday” in El Dorado!

*This segment is sponsored by the El Dorado Insider. The Insider can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce or the Arkansas Welcome Center.