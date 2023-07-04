Jersey, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Summer is here! Now every Tuesday on Fist at Four, we will feature a few fun things to do around South Arkansas with a new weekly segment sponsored by El Dorado Insider! This week we kick off this segment with Moro Bay State Park, a recreational park in South Arkansas sporting three bodies of water stretching from Union, Bradley and Calhoun counties.

Moro Bay State Park offers private cabins, fishing, camping, biking, walking trails, boat rentals, kayak rentals, an iconic ferry exhibit, and more. Be sure to plan your next outdoor adventure by visiting the visitor center to learn more information on what the park has to offer.

You can find more information in the Insider Relocation Guide which is available at the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Welcome Center.

The El Dorado Insider is made possible by the El Dorado Advertising & Promotion Commission and local advertisers. It is published quarterly by The Diamond Agency of El Dorado. For more information contact Carol McDade at info@DiamondAgency.com or call (870) 862-1010.