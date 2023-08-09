El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It is no secret that El Dorado is an artsy community. A lively city full of entertainment that includes concerts, plays and even public art on display. Located in the Art District across from MAD is the Haywood Hotel. Director Tiffany Olsen takes us on a tour of the facility as we take a look at public art by talented Arkansas artists.

You can learn more by picking up the latest edition of the El Dorado Insider or by visiting the Hotel’s website at https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/eldetup-the-haywood-el-dorado/