El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Music Fest is not the only outlet for live music in El Dorado. The Festival City has several venues that provide live music on a regular basis. From nightlife venues such as Marilyn’s on the Square and Mink Eye to the more relaxed coffee hot spots and eateries such as PJs Coffee and Mad House 101, El Dorado has it all.

One such venue has been around for years and has become an iconic staple in Downtown El Dorado: Main Street Pizza, and nothing beats its delicious pizza that’s been cooked in a 515-degree oven. Let’s take a look!

