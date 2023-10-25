El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Hogan Gidley, a native of El Dorado and former El Dorado Wildcat returned to the area yesterday to speak to several local groups. His first stop… old stomping grounds. Gidley spoke to El Dorado High School students about his childhood background and how he rose to become a prominent figure in the Government. His speech resonated with the young group, and they had plenty of questions for him at the end, especially regarding his experience as a journalist and his incredible fashion choices.

A graduate of the University of Mississippi, Gidley became an accomplished reporter and news anchor. Gidley’s impressive resume includes serving on the staff of Governor Mike Huckabee, Executive Director of the South Carolina Republican Party, and White House Deputy Press Secretary. Gidley tells us that molding the minds of young ones is vital to the country’s growth.

Gidley’s next stop was the Annual Reagan Rockefeller Dinner in which he served as the keynote speaker. The former Trump Press Secretary stated at the event that Arkansas’s Republican Party is strong under the leadership of Conservative Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is also a great friend of his.

*This segment is sponsored by the El Dorado Insider. Pick up the latest edition of Insider at the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce or the Arkansas Welcome Center, or visit www.ElDoradoInsider.com