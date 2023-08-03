Felsenthal, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Summer activities are at its peak for South Arkansas residents, and with that comes increased visitors in Felsenthal. Offering multiple outdoor opportunities, the area is a hot spot for memorable gatherings for various groups of people with different interests.

Home of the annual Breamfest event, families can enjoy camping, fishing, boating, kayaking, bird watching, ATV trail riding and more in Felsenthal. Felsenthal is also home to an important wildlife refuge.

Watch to learn more!