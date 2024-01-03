El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s segment sponsored by the El Dorado Insider, preparing food for a party can be a daunting task… That being said, you can skip the stress of a sit-down meal by creating simple yet delicious finger foods that everyone will love.

The idea of getting together often evokes memories of loved ones eating their favorite foods and tons of laughter. That being said, large crowds can sometimes be overwhelming when you are trying to prepare food for everyone. Thankfully, finger foods are a saving grace.

The Insider’s Food Editor, Liz Slater, sat down with us to discuss options to reduce stress when feeding a party.

*This segment is sponsored by the El dorado Insider Holiday Gift Guide. The Insider can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce or the Arkansas Welcome Center.