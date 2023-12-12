El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas time in South Arkansas is magical. An inspiring production of the story of Christ’s birth will be presented by the children of HOPE Landing and will bring to life the real meaning of the season in a team up with the South Arkansas Arts Center.

HOPE Landing believes that every life is precious, meaningful and made for a purpose that can be realized and fulfilled given the right support and care. Their production tonight will make audience members leave feeling inspired and filled with the true spirit of Christmas!

The play is tonight at 7 p.m. At the South Arkansas Arts Center. Everyone is invited to witness the children portray the story of Christ’s birth. Admission is free to the public; and donations are gladly accepted.

