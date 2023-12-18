El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Regional Hospital has partnered with Arkansas Hospice, the states largest non- profit provider of hospice care. The hope is that through this they can meet the comprehensive health care needs of the community for the patients and their families during these times. With this new service, families will have 24/7 visitation allowing families to be with their loved ones.
El Dorado hospital announces new inpatient hospice care service
by: Randi Mason
