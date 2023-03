Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, El Dorado High School student-athletes visited Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and the Arkansas State Capitol to celebrate their state championships in Track and Field and Cheer.

The student-athletes earned the 2022 5A Track and Field state title and the 2022 5A/6A Game Day Cheer state title.