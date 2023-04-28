EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado School District announced that Bobby Mullins has been hired as the new head basketball coach for the El Dorado Wildcats. For the last 21 years, Coach Mullins has served as the head coach at Nevada High School.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

Coach Mullins is originally from Mount Holly, and he attended Southern Arkansas University, where he graduated with three separate degrees in General Studies, Accounting, and Kinesiology. He shares three children with his wife, Linda, and six grandchildren. Coach Mullins also serves as superintendent of Sunday school and is a Mason.

Below is a list of Coach Mullins’s accomplishments during his time as head coach at Nevada High School:

State Champions – 2020

State Runner-Up – 2008, 2019

Final Four – 2012, 2017, 2021

Coach of The Year – 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Educator of The Year – 2008, 2012, 2022

Member of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association and the AEA/NEA

Along with Coach Mullins coaching experience, he served 22 years in the United States Army Reserve, which will help bring a great deal of discipline and dedication to El Dorado’s basketball program. Additionally, Coach Mullins understands the concepts of hard work and determination and will encourage players on and off the court.

We are very excited to welcome Coach Mullins to our program. He brings many years of experience and success with him. Not only is he a good coach but is also a man of high character and morals. El Dorado School District Athletic Director, Phillip Lansdell