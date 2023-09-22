El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Parents in Union County are begging for help after a dozen El Dorado High School students were arrested at the school on the morning of September 21st, 2023.

Concerned parents are worried that the school district’s lack of transparency is making the school less safe. One parent reported that she knew a fight would likely occur and asked for help before the incident, but she was not answered. This parent also says she did not know her son was even involved until three hours after the fight.