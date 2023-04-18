EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 17, 2023, the El Dorado High School cheerleaders visited Yocum Math and Science Academy to host a pep rally for the students. The students were able to participate in cheers and watch a performance from the cheer team.

Photo courtesy of Yocum Math and Science Academy

Photo courtesy of Yocum Math and Science Academy

Photo courtesy of Yocum Math and Science Academy

Photo courtesy of Yocum Math and Science Academy

Photo courtesy of Yocum Math and Science Academy

The pep rally was to help prepare the students for their STAR assessments, which are taking place this week. Some of the El Dorado High School coaches also joined the cheerleaders and shared a few encouraging words for the students before they began their testing.