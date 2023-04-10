EL DORADO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado High School Chamber Orchestra, along with Director Jennifer Michaels, traveled to Dallas to compete on a national level at the Showcase of Music. The competition is held at the Meyerson Symphony Center, and the group earned superior ratings for their stage performance, which also earned them Best in Class 5A and Outstanding Overall Orchestra.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

The El Dorado School District expressed their gratitude for the Chamber Orchestra by recognizing the organization’s dedication and commitment to their art, along with their director, Mrs. Jennifer Michaels.