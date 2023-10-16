EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 16, 2023, officials of El Dorado High School announced that the 2023 EHS Homecoming Parade has changed due to the Air Stream Show on Square. According to officials, the parade will not travel on its normal route in front of PJ’s Coffee.

The parade is set to take place on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 3:30 PM. For instructions on the new parade route, be sure to view the list below.