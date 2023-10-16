EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 16, 2023, officials of El Dorado High School announced that the 2023 EHS Homecoming Parade has changed due to the Air Stream Show on Square. According to officials, the parade will not travel on its normal route in front of PJ’s Coffee.
The parade is set to take place on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 3:30 PM. For instructions on the new parade route, be sure to view the list below.
- Floats lineup in the Municipal Auditorium parking lot and North Washington as directed by parade staff.
- The parade begins by proceeding South down Northwest Avenue.
- Turn left on West Main Street.
- Turn left on Cleveland.
- Turn right on Peach in front of the Boy Scout Office.
- Turn left on N Washington.
- The parade route officially ends at the intersection of North Washington and Grove.
- Floats continue on Washington to 5th street, take a right onto 5th, then left onto Jefferson, and back to the auditorium parking lot to unload.