El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — What a difference a year can make! A church in El Dorado flooded last Christmas is back and singing praises for the newly renovated sanctuary.

On Christmas Eve 2022, the El Dorado First Assembly congregation walked into the sanctuary thinking there would be a church service… but walked into a nightmare. The church was completely flooded in an event that members refer to as “the flood of 2022.

Since then, the church has undergone renovations – combining the new with the old. The facility is fresh yet traditional and ready for service. The sanctuary officially opened its doors on December 8th.