EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Fire Department is hiring entry-level firefighters.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Fire Department

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, must be between ages 18 and 34, must not have felony convictions, must have a valid driver’s license, and must pass a civil service test. Applicants must visit www.eldoradofire.org to submit their applications.