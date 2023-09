EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 18, 2023, officials of the El Dorado Fire Department confirmed the passing of former Lt. Roy “Eddy” Greer. He was 67 years old.

Greer was part of the fire department for approximately 26 years. His memorial service will take place on September 20, 2023, at Bethel Chapel Family Life Center on Parkers Chapel Road from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Greer’s funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Bethel Chapel Family Life Center at 2 PM.