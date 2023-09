EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 14, 2023, officials of the El Dorado Fire Department were called to a residence on the 500 block of West Block due to a structure fire.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Fire Department

According to officials, firefighters controlled the fire quickly. No injuries or fatalities were reported.