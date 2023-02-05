EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Conference Center is scheduled to host the 49th annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The conference will start on February 26 and conclude on February 28, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Arkansas Tourism Industry

The annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism will include sessions on tourism, the opportunity to learn more about marketing strategies, the importance of social media, current travel trends, and more. The event will begin with an opening reception on Sunday night, followed by two days of informative sessions, and conclude with an awards banquet on Tuesday night.

Join the conference to learn more about El Dorado and Setting the Stage for Success. If you would like to register for the conference, CLICK HERE.