El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado City Council met last night to discuss Toddy Pitard’s nomination to the El Dorado Works Board. The Council accepted the nomination but noted that Works needs to find “new blood” to fill their roles in the future. The Council also approved to increase the Chamber of Commerce’s Budget.

As the meeting progressed, tempers flared as Alderman Frank Hash questioned EPD Chief Kenneth Hickman on why training a parking ticket officer is taking longer than expected.

The meeting took a turn as Alderman Willie McGhee expressed his concern at there not being a 24/7 animal control service for vicious animals plaguing Ward 3 – citing that the community is disappointed in animal control officer Charles Hartsell’s services in the area.