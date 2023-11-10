El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Tempers flared once again at the El Dorado City Council meeting as the Alderman and the Mayor continue to clash over legislative audit concerns and local food trucks.

Food trucks were once again front and center at last night’s meeting. Last month there was a vote on a re-vote that never took place – to no longer require extinguisher systems in the food trucks. Confusion quickly took center stage as council members seemed to lose focus of topics at hand and what to vote on.

As the meeting progressed, the room began to get heated as a shouting match ensued. Alderman Frank Hash expressed concerns over legislative audit. After the exchange, the meeting was quickly adjourned.