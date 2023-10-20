El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Business Association is hosting the first El Dorado Art Walk. This event takes place from October 18th–27th as local artists set up their work in participating downtown businesses.

The Art Walk features local artists’ artwork and will be displayed in over a dozen businesses around downtown. The Art Council invites you to take a walk in the downtown area to view the many art pieces. Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase some of the art.

To find a list of the participating businesses, there are flyers available downtown with QR codes to give you full access.