Felsenthal Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — 27-year-old Preston Wilson from Monroe suffered head injuries after the assault at Felsenthal Wildlife Refuge over the weekend.

The struggle started after Wilson got stuck on a log forcing an oncoming boat to go around. Wilson made a comment about how the three were operating their boat. They did not like the comments, and an argument began.

Investigators say one of the three men bashed the victim’s head with a shallow-water push pole and then began capsizing his boat while trying to dunk him in. The victim fled the scene and contacted law enforcement.

36-year-old Matthew Culbertson and 42-year-old Michael Culbertson of Louisiana were arrested. The third man stayed out of the fight and was not detained.

Their first appearance was on 12/11/23. As always, we will keep you up to date on this story as it unfolds.

Michael Culberston