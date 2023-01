EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, authorities of the El Dorado Fire Department and the El Dorado Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on South Timberlane Drive. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle crashed into the U.S. Post Office Building.

According to authorities, no one was injured in the crash; however, the accident severely damaged a wall.