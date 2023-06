DREW COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Drew County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from citizens in locating 51-year-old Timothy Burns. Burns is wanted by authorities for Absconding.

Photo courtesy of Drew County Sheriff’s Office

If you or anyone you know has information on the whereabouts of this suspect, you are urged to contact the Drew County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 367-6211.