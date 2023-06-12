DREW COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 8, 2023, 36-year-old Holly Hargis of Wilmar was taken into custody by the Drew County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was conducted by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, Drew County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Monticello Police Department.

Information gathered during the investigation led to Hargis’ arrest for two counts of Permitting Abuse of a Minor. The suspect appeared before Judge Robert Gibson for her first appearance and was given a bond of $20,000.

Photo courtesy of Drew County Sheriff’s Office

On June 9, 2023, deputies were dispatched to Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel in regards to a theft. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that three commercial properties were broken into, surveillance cameras were disabled, and money and a vehicle were stolen.

Using GPS, the vehicle was located in the Lake Village area and recovered by the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office. Security footage gathered from the scene uncovered that 38-year-old Joshua Hummel of Monticello was responsible for the theft of the vehicle.

Hummel was arrested by authorities at his residence in Lake Village not long after the discovery. Hummel is currently awaiting his first appearance at the Drew County Detention Facility.