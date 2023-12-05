DREW COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Magnolia Reporter, early Sunday, two men were shot and killed in Drew County. In response to the double homicide, the Drew County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division for assistance with the investigation.

Around 2:30 AM, Deputies received a 911 call and were dispatched to the old Wilmar School on North 5th Street, where they discovered two deceased men. The men were identified as 25-year-old Suquorey Pitts Jr. of Dumas and 21-year-old Independence Young of McGehee. According to reports, Pitts was found in the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the school, and Young was found lying on North 5th Street.

The victims allegedly suffered from gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene. The two deceased men will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where the cause of death will be determined.