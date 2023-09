Junction City/El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — THE DRAGONS ARE CAME IN HOT AS THEY FACED OFF AGAINST LAKE VILLAGE FULL STEAM AHEAD.

HEAD COACH BALL TOLD US EARLIER THAT THEIR MAIN FOCUS IS TO STAY ON SCHEDULE WITH THEIR SEQUENCES, AND THAT EXECUTION WAS DEFINETLY EVIDENT IN THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTER AS LAKE VILLAGE EXPERIENCED DIFFICULTY GETTING PAST DRAGON DEFENSE.

4 JORDAVION WILLIAMS MAKING A TOUCHDOWN DURING THE SECOND QUARTER GOT THE CROWD GOING WILD. BY THE THIRD QUARTER, THE DRAGONS LED THE CHARGE WITH THE SCORE SITTING AT 34 TO 14. THE DRAGONS SCORCHED LAKE VILLAGE, 41 TO 14.

OVER IN EL DORADO, THE WILDCATS FACED OFF AGAINST THE MARION PATRIOTS.

THE GAME WAS HELD IN THE WILDCAT MEMORIAL STADIUM. THE PATRIOTS DISPLAYED IMMENSE DEFENSE, PUSHING THE WILDCATS BACK IN THE FIRST QUARTER WITH THE SCORE SITTING AT 16 – 0.

AFTER AN ABRUPT TURNOVER – AND A PEP TALK FROM COACHES AND FANS- THE WILDCATS GAINED MOMENTUM AND SHINED THROUGH THEIR OFFENSIVE LINE. AT HALFTIME, THE SCORE WAS 22 TO 10, WITH THE PATRIOTS IN THE LEAD. MARION DEFEATED EL DORADO, 50 TO 13.