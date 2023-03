EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Downtown El Dorado announced that UCAPS Race for the Rescues 5K Run and 1-mile Walk will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The proceeds from this event will go towards food, medication, and helping find homes for animals in Union County that have been abused and abandoned.

Photo courtesy of Downtown El Dorado

The program operates using donations from individuals and community fundraisers. To sign up for this event, CLICK HERE.