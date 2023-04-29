EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Downtown El Dorado announced that the 31st Annual Mayhaw Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The event will feature numerous activities such as food trucks, a 5K run, a mac and cheese cook-off, and more. Visitors can also enjoy live music while partaking in the many activities that will be available at the festival.

Photo courtesy of Downtown El Dorado

Admission is free to all in attendance. The Mayhaw Festival will begin at 8 AM and conclude at 2 PM. Be sure to join the El Dorado community on the grounds of the Newton House Museum to enjoy this family-friendly event.