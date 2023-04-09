EL DORADO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Downtown El Dorado invites residents to May on Main. This third annual event is presented by Main Street El Dorado and Standard Lithium. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11 AM until 5 PM on the Square in Downtown El Dorado.

This festival is a collaborative effort with the Mayhaw Festival, which begins at 8 AM on Jackson Street. May on Main will be a day filled with fun activities such as live music, a poker run, Big Wheel races, a petting zoo, a rock wall, activities for kids, crawfish plates, the BAGGO tournament, Beer garden, and more.

Admission for the festival is free, but some activities will require a small fee.