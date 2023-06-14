EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Murphy Arts District’s Amphitheater was filled with families eager to enjoy MAD’s free summer movie series that takes place on Monday nights in the summer.

Tiffany Ray is an El Dorado native who brought her young son to watch this week’s Puss in Boots screening when the event took an unexpected turn.

According to the report provided by the El Dorado Police, officers were dispatched to MAD, shortly before 10 PM, in reference to a juvenile-involved disturbance. By the time police arrived, MAD officials had broken up the fight but others in the crowd were still causing a disturbance.

A 21-year-old female was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct but due to the lack of housing space at the Union County Justice Facility, she was released to her family and recieved a citation. Meanwhile, MAD officials have new restrictions in place to ensure everyone can stay safe while on their property.

“MAD Movie Monday prides itself on being a family-friendly community event. The actions of a few individuals last night was unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Moving forward, anyone under 16 MUST be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. There will be ZERO TOLERANCE for disruption during the movie and anyone found breaking the rules will be forced to leave immediately. Simply put, if guests cannot feel safe during this event, then MAD Movie Monday will no longer exist.“ Murphy Arts District

Ray feels thankful to MAD and city officials for doing their part. With the new plans in place, she feels comfortable bringing her family back for future movies.