EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 25, 2023, Disney fans will have the chance to meet Disney artist Peter Smith in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Peter has worked as an illustrator, writer, and designer for Disney for the past 20 years. During his time at Disney, he has been able to work in the animation department, helping create many of the characters we know and love today.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce

Do not miss out on this unique opportunity and join Peter at Gabe’s Cave starting at 10 AM until 6 PM. Peter will be signing autographs and taking commissions on any characters you would like him to draw.