EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 17, 2023, author and director of the SouthArk Library, Philip Shackelford, celebrated a book launch for his first book, “Rise of the Mavericks.” The book gives details of Shackelford’s research on the rise of the U.S. Air Force’s Cold War history and the relationships that the command developed with other military and government agencies.

Security services are one of those commands that’s largely missing from the pages of history, but play such a key role in the transition from World War II into the Cold War. It’s a key role in shaping the U.S. Air Force into a truly modern capable force and it’s a story that needed to be told. Philip Shackelford, Director of SouthArk Library